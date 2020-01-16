OU men's gymnastics: Mark Williams to lean on freshman class in 2020

For the first time in six years, OU did not top the College Gymnastics Association preseason poll. They ranked second behind the team that beat them in the 2019 national championship, Stanford.
However, after their win at the Rocky Mountain Open against No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force and No. 17 Washington, they are back to the No. 1 spot. The departure of eight seniors and two medical retirements in 2019 left big shoes to fill for the Oklahoma men’s gymnastics program, but they’ve already reclaimed the top spot.
“Me and Tanner (Justus), we knew there was going to be big shoes to fill,” senior captain Grant Kell said Wednesday.
To fill those shoes, Williams brought in one of the biggest freshman classes ever during his tenure at Oklahoma in 2020 with eight freshmen. Living up to the high standards set by a highly decorated 2019 class of Sooner greats like Levi Anderson, Genki Suzuki and Yul Moldauer — 2019’s Nissen-Emery trophy winner, an award given to the year’s most outstanding gymnast — would not be easy. Anderson, Suzuki and Moldauer combined for 28 All-American honors during their time in Norman from 2016 to 2019.
But senior team captain Grant Kell believes he and Justus, a medically retired captain, can step up to the challenge and prepare the younger guys.
“(Tanner and I) knew we had to teach them what the culture’s about,” Kell said. “I try to set the tone every day and show these freshmen what they need to be doing and how to carry themselves every day.”
Leading that freshman class are Houston Cypress Academy of Gymnastics product Jack Freeman and Canadian junior Olympian David Sandro. Both took on the all-around in their first collegiate meet and victory last Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Open, where OU swept the all-around awards.
In addition to Freeman and Sandro, freshman Josh Corona also participated in vault, while freshmen Alan Camillus and Branden Collier participated on pommel horse.
Five freshmen competed in Colorado Springs compared to just two seniors. Last year, just two freshmen competed at the Rocky Mountain Open compared to eight seniors.
“There’s a lot of potential,” Gage Dyer said.
Dyer also said he believes some guys need to step into those leadership roles for this team to be successful. While the Sooners have recaptured the No. 1 spot in the College Gymnastics Association poll, they remain No. 2 in the Coaches’ poll.
“I think there are a few people that need to step in those shoes. Me, Alexei (Vernyi), especially Vitaliy (Guimaraes),” Dyer said. “I think that those spots Yul and Levi were in are opportunities for us to step up and be the leaders of this team.”
The team will next compete at 5 p.m. CT Saturday against No. 9 Ohio State and No. 12 Arizona State in Columbus, Ohio.
