OU men’s gymnastics: Mark Williams, Sooners at epicenter of ‘virtual meet’ technology saving their sport from COVID-19

Ambert Yeung answered the call from Mark Williams.
Oklahoma’s head coach was reaching out to the former Stanford gymnast in advance of his team’s Dec. 12 intersquad meet in Norman to make sure everything was on track. Williams and the 12-time national champion Sooners were set to become one of the first collegiate teams to use Yeung’s new product. Despite the immense pressure Williams’ request brought, Yeung stuck the landing.
Williams’ phone call was preceded by another call Yeung had received in April. Head Stanford men’s gymnastics coach Thom Glielmi notified him of cuts the Cardinal’s athletic department was making due to COVID-19 and considered his program — despite its six NCAA championships and 35 championship appearances — lucky to be among the survivors. On July 8, Stanford announced the elimination of 11 teams, including field hockey, men’s wrestling and multiple rowing programs.
Yeung earned his degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford. He went on to work for Apple’s product design team in China for five years before returning to Silicon Valley. Glielmi wanted to know if his former student could use his mastery of technology to make a gymnastics season possible amid COVID-19 in 2021.
“I personally always wanted to contribute something to this sport and this community,” said Yeung, who was part of Cardinal teams that competed against OU in 2004 and 2005. “Obviously, my gymnastics was not that, as I learned when I was younger. … (Thom) was really worried that all this work that everybody had put in to get this far might just be gone.”
Nearly 10 months since Glielmi’s plea, Yeung has created Virtius, a new streaming platform that allows teams to compete against one another virtually from their respective home arenas. Already, three regular-season NCAA sanctioned meets have been completed using Virtius and 15 more will be broadcast on the platform by season’s end. Williams and the Sooners ended up being able to test out the tech in a few preseason practices and their intersquad competition, and they will now use it in an actual meet for the first time when they take on Army at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 in Norman. Simultaneously, Army will be participating from the Gross Center in West Point.
The Virtius system is complex from the inside but simple on the outside. Optimized for the camera of an iPhone 11 or a newer Apple product, the Virtius mobile streaming app is used to video the gymnasts’ performances and relay them to the company’s servers. From there, NCAA judges have access to submit their scores from remote locations in real time, while fans view the meets free on the Virtius website. Both teams’ routines can be viewed using the site despite the squads not being in the same arena together. OU is paying the same undisclosed league-wide price as its opponents for its use of the system.
Yeung began developing Virtius during the summer after the previous gymnastics season was canceled two-thirds of the way in due to the pandemic. At the time, OU was 8-2 and ranked No. 2 nationally. In August, Yeung gave a demonstration to the Collegiate Gymnastics Association (CGA) using footage from Stanford’s national championship win over OU in 2019, and college coaches voted unanimously to move forward with virtual competition.
Williams, Glielmi and Army head coach Doug Van Everen became some of Yeung’s biggest backers in his endeavor. Ultimately, the CGA petitioned the NCAA in November to allow virtual meets. To the surprise of Williams, the association ruled in their favor. Other OU teams have been creative in navigating COVID-19, but few sports lend themselves to such virtual competition.
“This is a COVID year, and so everybody's had to kind of think outside the box a little bit on how do we make it so we can continue to do our sport,” Williams said. “And I think they realized that this might be a good way for us to just sustain men's gymnastics not only for this year, but maybe long term with how it benefits us in costs.”
OU’s looming meet against Army is one of two it’s currently set to execute virtually this season, although scheduling arrangements are extremely fluid. Had those competitions been in-person road events, the Sooners’ usual traveling party of 20–22 gymnasts, coaches and support staff members would have expended a large portion of its budget to face opponents like the Black Knights in New York and Stanford in the Bay Area. Programs around the nation can now also spend less time on determining testing, quarantine, lodging and other COVID-19 safety procedures for travel.
Virtius’ simplicity and accessibility could pave the way for new gymnastics fans in the future. In the interim, it provides a chance for friends and family of gymnasts to watch meets without being there in person since the Sooners are rarely televised. In particular, Williams considered junior all-arounder Spencer Goodell, whose parents aren’t easily able to travel from Oregon to attend meets.
“I think it is very beneficial for this system to be able to be broadcasted nationwide for those guys that their families are way too far out of town to make the trip,” senior team captain Gage Dyer said. “(It’s) just a good opportunity for everyone to be able to tune in and watch this.”
The initial logistics of using the product weren’t completely smooth. Without access to multiple large production crews like those of television broadcasting companies, Yeung had to train athletic department staff members at schools across the country how to use the app. For OU to be able to harness the system’s power, it had to significantly upgrade the internet speeds inside 93-year-old McCasland Field House.
Judging has also been significantly affected by the move. Judges are knowingly putting their reputations at higher risk by agreeing to evaluate and score routines from a computer screen rather than what they can see in person. Some judges may even work from home, being unable to confer with others about scores in person.
During trial runs in OU’s intrasquad, a system glitch caused a score to be entered incorrectly. There was also a camera that died, forcing staff to act quickly to get the video to the judges for scoring. Other than that, Williams said he felt like the process ran satisfactorily.
“I think it's been awesome for Ambert to present this concept, and that maybe we can get more of men’s gymnastics out where people can see it,” Williams said. “I think that’s just been kind of an exciting process to see how much better he's been able to get it just since December.”
Yeung admitted engineering Virtius to produce high-quality video for a fast-moving sport was a challenge, and outcomes are still dependent on bandwidth. But those using his product are grateful, regardless of potential malfunctions or concerns, for the opportunity to continue competing.
That’s especially true of the Sooners, who are ranked No. 1 in the nation and vying for another title. Right now, Virtius is a novel way to keep their championship hopes alive amid coronavirus.
“Obviously, it's not ideal, but I think all of us are feeling blessed and fortunate to be able to compete,” Dyer said. “Having that opportunity to go out there and show all the hard work we've done, even if it's virtual, I think it's very beneficial to the athletes’ mental health, and just the overall success and continuing to build this legacy that we're doing. So, I think it's a great thing. I think they have everything under control in the best way they possibly can, and I think everyone is just extremely happy that we actually have the chance to compete even if it's not in person.”
