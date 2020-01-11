You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: How to watch Sooners in season opener against Nebraska, Air Force, others

Gage Dyer

Sophomore Gage Dyer flips during his floor routine March 9, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma will begin the season Saturday at 7 p.m. CT at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The meet can be watched on Air Force Academy’s YouTube channel. 

The Sooners will face off against No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force, and No. 17 Washington.

After last year’s national championship loss to Stanford, Oklahoma lost eight seniors to graduation in 2019 and two to medical retirements. Head coach Mark Williams recruited one of the largest freshman classes during his tenure at Oklahoma, bringing in eight freshman to the 2020 roster.

Oklahoma placed first place in the Rocky Mountain Open last season with a score of 410.450, winning five of six events as a team. The Sooners will look to repeat that success in this year’s competition.

