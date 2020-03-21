OU men’s gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Vitaliy Guimaraes awarded All-American honors

Junior Gage Dyer and sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes were named All-Americans on floor exercise by the College Gymnastics Association on Saturday.

 

The Sooners ranked top in the nation on floor in 2020, led by Dyer and Guimaraes, who averaged scores of 14.671 and 14.750, respectively. The season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dyer and Guimaraes are joined by the University of Illinois’ Connor McCool and Sebastian Quiana, as well as the University of Michigan’s Paul Juda.

Oklahoma was ranked No. 2 in the nation prior to the season’s cancellation.

