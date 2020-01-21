OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer named Specialist of the Week by College Gymnastics Association

Following his impressive performance in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Gage Dyer was named Specialist of the Week by the College Gymnastics Association.
Week 3 #NCAAMGym Honorees:🔘 @shanewiskus1001 (Gymnast of the Week)🔘 @DyerGage (Specialist of the Week)🔘 @BrandonRBriones (Rookie of the Week)🔘 Christopher Bartee (GymACT GOTW) pic.twitter.com/vXKh1O859q— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) January 21, 2020
Dyer scored an NCAA season-high and career high on his floor routine with a 15.150.
𝟭𝟱.𝟭𝟱𝟬. No. Words. @Dyer_Gage 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rtImcoaNQ9— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 18, 2020
Dyer also scored a 14.100 on parallel bars, a 13.850 on high bar, and a 13.100 on vault, en route to a 412.200 win over No. 9 Ohio State (397.600) and No. 12 Arizona State (380.700).
Dyer and the Sooners will compete against the defending champion, No. 1 Stanford Cardinals and No. 14 California Golden Bears at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Burnham Pavilion in Palo Alto, California.
