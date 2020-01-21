You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer named Specialist of the Week by College Gymnastics Association

Gage Dyer

Sophomore Gage Dyer flips during his floor routine March 9, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following his impressive performance in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Gage Dyer was named Specialist of the Week by the College Gymnastics Association.

Dyer scored an NCAA season-high and career high on his floor routine with a 15.150.

Dyer also scored a 14.100 on parallel bars, a 13.850 on high bar, and a 13.100 on vault, en route to a 412.200 win over No. 9 Ohio State (397.600) and No. 12 Arizona State (380.700).

Dyer and the Sooners will compete against the defending champion, No. 1 Stanford Cardinals and No. 14 California Golden Bears at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Burnham Pavilion in Palo Alto, California.

