OU men’s gymnastics: Gage Dyer earns All-American honors on parallel bars, high bar from College Gymnastics Association

  Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gage Dyer

Junior Gage Dyer during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior Gage Dyer was named an All-American on both parallel bars and high bar by the College Gymnastics Association on Saturday.

Dyer led the Sooners on both parallel bars and high bar throughout the 2020 season, averaging a score of 13.6600 and 13.7100, respectively. The Sooners were ranked No. 3 on parallel bars, and no. 4 on high bar at the time the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside Dyer as parallel bars All Americans are Minnesota’s David Pochinka and Shane Wiskus, Penn State’s Sam Zakutney, Stanford’s Ian Gunther, Curran Phillips and Brody Malone, and Michigan’s Cameron Bock.

The other All-Americans on high bar include Michigan’s Paul Juda and Jonathan Liu, Navy’s Ben Provost and Cash Buske, Ohio State’s Jesse Tyndall and Angel Leon, Penn State’s Alex Frack and Minnesota’s Timmy Kutyla.

Oklahoma was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time of the 2020 season’s cancellation.

