OU men’s gymnastics: Gage Dyer, David Sandro named finalists for College Gymnastics Association awards

Gage Dyer

Junior Gage Dyer during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior Gage Dyer was named a finalist for MVP and Specialist of the Year, and freshman David Sandro was named a finalist for the Rookie of the Year by the College Gymnastics Association. 

Dyer led the Sooners in multiple events prior to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dyer was named an All-American by the College Gymnastics Association on the floor exercise, parallel bars, and high bar.

Sandro showed promise and consistency in his freshman year at Oklahoma, competing in four or more events in each meet on the season, averaging over 13.000 in every event.

Oklahoma ended the season ranked No. 2, with a record of 8-2.

