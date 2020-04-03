OU men’s gymnastics: Gage Dyer, David Sandro named finalists for College Gymnastics Association awards

Junior Gage Dyer was named a finalist for MVP and Specialist of the Year, and freshman David Sandro was named a finalist for the Rookie of the Year by the College Gymnastics Association.
Your finalists for 2020 @CollegeMGym MVP 🏆!- Stephen Lewis- Gage Dyer- Kyte Crigger- Mathew Davis- Stephen Nedoroscik- Hamish Carter- Shane Wiskus- Bennet Huang- Josh Williams- Brody Malone- Paul Juda pic.twitter.com/jgFIJI0HQM— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 3, 2020
Your finalists for 2020 @CollegeMGym Rookie of the Year 🏆!- Connor Van Loo- Paul Juda- Kyle Shuttle- Brandon Briones- Connor McCool- Dominic Ramalho- Kazuki Hayashi- Carter Tope- Donte McKinney- David Sandro pic.twitter.com/5TW0KSGeaK— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 3, 2020
Your finalists for 2020 @CollegeMGym Specialist of the Year 🏆!- Cash Buske- Nick Guy- Will Lavanakul- Curran Phillips- Danny Graham- John Murphy- Angel Leon- Mitchell Mandozzi- Gage Dyer- Timmy Kutyla- Stephen Nedoroscik pic.twitter.com/NgIgEjfdrM— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 4, 2020
Dyer led the Sooners in multiple events prior to the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dyer was named an All-American by the College Gymnastics Association on the floor exercise, parallel bars, and high bar.
Sandro showed promise and consistency in his freshman year at Oklahoma, competing in four or more events in each meet on the season, averaging over 13.000 in every event.
Oklahoma ended the season ranked No. 2, with a record of 8-2.
