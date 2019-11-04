OU men's golf: Sooners place first Ka’anapali Classic, score record team low

The top-ranked Sooners won the Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii, Sunday evening.
The Sooners won thanks to a historic weekend, firing a school record low of 805 (-47).
Sunday for Shattering Records. Team-Lowest tournament total - 805 (-47)Lowest team round - 263 (-21)Cummins- Lowest individual score - 193 (-20) / Breaking @Abraham_Ancer record by two shots set in 2011. Lowest career round - 62 (-9)📝https://t.co/9s5N7Bh6zX pic.twitter.com/W7yNQicKmc— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) November 4, 2019
Along with the team win, Quade Cummings shot a career and school individual low on Sunday, carding a bogey-free 62 (-9). Forcing a seven-hole playoff with Georgia’s Trent Phillips, where Phillips ended up victorious.
The Sooners started Sunday one shot back of the Washington Huskies, but they posted 4 rounds in the 60s for a tournament best 263 (-21) and it was good enough to give them a five-shot victory.
This was the Sooners second victory of the Fall season, along with their two other top-three finishes this season.
They won’t be in action again until Feb. 15, when they will travel to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.