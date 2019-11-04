OU men's golf: Sooners place first Ka’anapali Classic, score record team low

Patrick Welch

Patrick Welch getting out of the sand trap.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Gateley, OU Athletic Department

The top-ranked Sooners won the Ka’anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii, Sunday evening.

The Sooners won thanks to a historic weekend, firing a school record low of 805 (-47).

Along with the team win, Quade Cummings shot a career and school individual low on Sunday, carding a bogey-free 62 (-9). Forcing a seven-hole playoff with Georgia’s Trent Phillips, where Phillips ended up victorious.

The Sooners started Sunday one shot back of the Washington Huskies, but they posted 4 rounds in the 60s for a tournament best 263 (-21) and it was good enough to give them a five-shot victory.

This was the Sooners second victory of the Fall season, along with their two other top-three finishes this season.

They won’t be in action again until Feb. 15, when they will travel to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic.

