OU men’s golf: Sooners No. 1 in latest Golfstat rankings

After garnering convincing wins over Baylor and Iowa State in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, the Sooners are now the No. 1 team in the nation in the Golfstat rankings.
The #Sooners came at No.☝️in the latest Golfstat rankings!!— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 23, 2019
The team is back in action next week at the Ka’anapali Classic.
Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/kX8UqwlpW1
The Sooners have one first place finish on the season — at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland, Oregon — and boast a 295/295 comparative record, per Golfstat.
The team will return to action in two weeks in the Ka’anapali Classic in Ka’anapali Hawaii on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.
