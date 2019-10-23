You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s golf: Sooners No. 1 in latest Golfstat rankings

Garett Reband

Garett Reband swings. The Sooners reached No. 1 in the Golfstat rankings.

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

After garnering convincing wins over Baylor and Iowa State in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, the Sooners are now the No. 1 team in the nation in the Golfstat rankings.

The Sooners have one first place finish on the season — at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland, Oregon — and boast a 295/295 comparative record, per Golfstat.

The team will return to action in two weeks in the Ka’anapali Classic in Ka’anapali Hawaii on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. 

