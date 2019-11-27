OU men's golf: Sooners conclude Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic, Garett Reband finishes fifth

Garett Reband

Garett Reband swings. The Sooners reached No. 1 in the Golfstat rankings.

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

Four Sooners competed in the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic that concluded on Tuesday afternoon in El Paso, Texas.

Of the four, Garett Reband led the way shooting -7 (206) for the three-day tournament, finishing tied for fifth.

Logan McAllister shot a -2 (211) for the tournament, which led him to finish with a tie for 15th. One shot behind McAllister was Patrick Welch finishing at -1 (212).

Rounding out the Sooners was Quade Cummins who shot even par (212).

The Sooners will be back in action again Feb. 15, when they will travel to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic.

