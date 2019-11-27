OU men's golf: Sooners conclude Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic, Garett Reband finishes fifth

Four Sooners competed in the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic that concluded on Tuesday afternoon in El Paso, Texas.
Of the four, Garett Reband led the way shooting -7 (206) for the three-day tournament, finishing tied for fifth.
Congrats to the Sooners that competed in the 2019 Sun Bowl!! Great finishes in the final round at the El Paso Country Club. @GarettReband finished tied for fifth (-7) and led the Oklahoma pack. All results are available on https://t.co/iVqjNzvmcW. pic.twitter.com/VtMQsVMs7H— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) November 26, 2019
Logan McAllister shot a -2 (211) for the tournament, which led him to finish with a tie for 15th. One shot behind McAllister was Patrick Welch finishing at -1 (212).
Rounding out the Sooners was Quade Cummins who shot even par (212).
The Sooners will be back in action again Feb. 15, when they will travel to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.