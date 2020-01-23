OU men's basketball: WATCH Trae Young's emotional reaction to being named an NBA All-Star

Trae Young was named an NBA All-Star Thursday night in just his second season in the league. A video posted by Young's teammate Brandon Goodwin on Instagram shows the former Oklahoma guard overcome with emotions following the news.
Trae Young got emotional after hearing he was named an All-Star starter 🙏(via @goodysav) pic.twitter.com/3plfAeZ594— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020
Young was named a starter after averaging 29.2 points per game and 8.6 assists per game on 44 percent shooting this season. The Norman-native currently ranks third and fourth in points and assists respectively.
Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James will be representing their respective conferences as captains and will choose teams between all the other all-stars.
Voting for the All-Star game will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 16 on TNT.
