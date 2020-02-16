OU men's basketball: WATCH Trae Young closes out first half of NBA All-Star Game with half-court shot, nutmegs James Harden

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young closed out the first half of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with an impressive half-court shot at the buzzer.
TRAE YOUNG WILL DO THAT pic.twitter.com/ULtF4lR4Gq— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 17, 2020
Earlier in the second quarter, Young also nutmegged Houston Rockets guard James Harden.
Trae just gonna nutmeg everyone pic.twitter.com/uifFoqDw45— Matt (@MattTyrannyNBA) February 17, 2020
In his first All-Star appearance, Young scored eight points in the first half on 3-7 shooting including 2-4 from the 3-point line. Team Giannis leads Team LeBron 92-83 at the break.
Young is averaging 29.7 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the league. He also averages 9.2 assists per game, which ranks No. 2 in the league.
