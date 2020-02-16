You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: WATCH Trae Young closes out first half of NBA All-Star Game with half-court shot, nutmegs James Harden

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young closed out the first half of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with an impressive half-court shot at the buzzer.

Earlier in the second quarter, Young also nutmegged Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

In his first All-Star appearance, Young scored eight points in the first half on 3-7 shooting including 2-4 from the 3-point line. Team Giannis leads Team LeBron 92-83 at the break.

Young is averaging 29.7 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the league. He also averages 9.2 assists per game, which ranks No. 2 in the league. 

