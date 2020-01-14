OU men's basketball: WATCH Top Daug's unveiling at game vs Kansas

He's back.
Fan-favorite mascot Top Daug made his highly anticipated return to Sooner basketball after a 16-year hiatus in Oklahoma's game against No. 6 Kansas.
This guy’s here, too. pic.twitter.com/LNon1gP6Hu— Chandler E. (@ctengelbrecht) January 15, 2020
Top Daug was an icon during the Sooners' glory years in the 1980s and early 1990s. He cheered the Sooners on from the sidelines during some of the program's best teams, such as the 1987-88 year when they reached the national title game.
The Sooners are 11-4 and 2-1 in Big 12 play, and a win over the Jayhawks would be a crucial victory early in conference play.
