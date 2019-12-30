OU men's basketball: WATCH Brady Manek posterize defender vs UTRGV

Viewer discretion is advised.
Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek came up with a huge dunk in transition during the Sooners' match vs. UTRGV Monday night.
P O S T E R😤😤 @BradyManek 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/x6mbX2TOnT— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 31, 2019
Sooner guard Austin Reaves was able to find Manek in stride behind him, and made the behind-the-back pass. At halftime, Manek currently has 18 points. The Sooners lead UTRGV 50-32.
