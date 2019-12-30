You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: WATCH Brady Manek posterize defender vs UTRGV

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek dunks the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Viewer discretion is advised.

Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek came up with a huge dunk in transition during the Sooners' match vs. UTRGV Monday night.

Sooner guard Austin Reaves was able to find Manek in stride behind him, and made the behind-the-back pass. At halftime, Manek currently has 18 points. The Sooners lead UTRGV 50-32.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments