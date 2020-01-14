You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men’s basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 66-52 loss to No. 6 Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves during the game against Kansas on Jan. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma fell to No. 6 Kansas 66-52 on Tuesday night in Norman. 

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) with 13 points, and Oklahoma struggled to keep up with the size and athleticism of Kansas' (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) front court.

Jayhawk center Udoka Azubuike dominated the paint by finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Isaiah Moss led all scorers with 20 points.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments