OU men’s basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 66-52 loss to No. 6 Kansas

Oklahoma fell to No. 6 Kansas 66-52 on Tuesday night in Norman.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) with 13 points, and Oklahoma struggled to keep up with the size and athleticism of Kansas' (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) front court.
Jayhawk center Udoka Azubuike dominated the paint by finishing with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Isaiah Moss led all scorers with 20 points.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Return of the Top Daug. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/e7gnprQLZD— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 15, 2020
The return. #TopDaug #Sooners pic.twitter.com/DbX7ZXPila— SportsTalk1400 (@Sportstalk1400) January 15, 2020
Bill Self stopped to say hi to former #Sooners head coach @BillyTubbs6 before he took the court. pic.twitter.com/EwRQVbSOkF— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) January 15, 2020
Spencer Rattler with a nice round of applause when shown on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/HsSeu8on3Z— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 15, 2020
#Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo is in the house to watch the #Sooners take on Kansas. pic.twitter.com/21LMVcM0XZ— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) January 15, 2020
The #Sooners are shooting just 28% from the floor yet they only trail Kansas by a point. Shots have to fall, but the defense for Oklahoma is giving them a chance to bring a W home tonight so far. pic.twitter.com/JxZUt8G3pO— Matt Reynolds (@MattReynolds___) January 15, 2020
Jalen Hill is playing some big time minutes right now for Lon Kruger. Doing all the dirty work.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) January 15, 2020
Austin Reaves makes 1st FG of game. That's not gonna do it for #Sooners.Reaves, Brady Manek combined 4-21 (1-10 3pt), 11 pts.KU 56, #OU 47 - 2:56 left 2nd half.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 15, 2020
Lloyd Noble is essentially emptying with 2:56 and OU down nine points. Seems like a lot of cool stuff could happen in that timeframe.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) January 15, 2020
Man when this #Sooners team goes cold..... they go pic.twitter.com/eD83W5h2T2— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) January 15, 2020
