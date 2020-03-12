OU men's basketball: Twitter reacts to NCAA tournament cancelation due to coronavirus

The NCAA announced on Thursday that the men's and women's NCAA tournament for the 2019-20 season had been canceled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
This, accompanied with the cancelation of the Big 12 conference tournament, prematurely ended Oklahoma's season at 19-12 and 9-9 in conference play.
The Sooners' final game of the season ended with a game-winning shot, a 41-point performance and a controversial celebration from redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the cancelation of March Madness:
Wild to think it’s over this way.. but these past 4 years have been all I could dream of and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my school and state to the best of my ability!! Thank you for all of the support!! pic.twitter.com/mNPgrZthnl— Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) March 12, 2020
This has got to be tough for seniors all over the country. #Sooners https://t.co/5CGzLz3UTF— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) March 12, 2020
Thanks Doo for everything ❤️❤️ #BoomSoon https://t.co/PFTnmuJ8IT— BoomSquad (@OUBoomSquad) March 12, 2020
It seems that OU’s last memory of this college basketball season might be Austin Reaves dropping 41 and doing a throat slash.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 12, 2020
https://t.co/YXc40szXzs pic.twitter.com/qIITPeHE5J— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 12, 2020
What does that mean for #Sooners?- No NCAA tournament for Kruger’s group - No last hurrah for Maggie Nichols- No watching #OU softball and baseball make their respective runs toward WCWS & CWS https://t.co/3jJSIRBNZJ— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) March 12, 2020
Very interested to see what the @NCAA does regarding years of eligibility for all these college athletes.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) March 12, 2020
Pouring one out to this tonight pic.twitter.com/v4chmgbCye— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) March 12, 2020
"I'm not sure there was any other reasonable choice."@JayBilas reacts to the news of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments getting canceled today in response to coronavirus concerns. pic.twitter.com/26USDdOelw— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020
I'll be honest. I don't think I was ready for that @NCAA.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 12, 2020
