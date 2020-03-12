You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Twitter reacts to NCAA tournament cancelation due to coronavirus

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger talks to the Sooners during a timeout against Texas on Mar. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA announced on Thursday that the men's and women's NCAA tournament for the 2019-20 season had been canceled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

This, accompanied with the cancelation of the Big 12 conference tournament, prematurely ended Oklahoma's season at 19-12 and 9-9 in conference play.

The Sooners' final game of the season ended with a game-winning shot, a 41-point performance and a controversial celebration from redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cancelation of March Madness:

