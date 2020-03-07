OU men's basketball: Twitter reacts to Austin Reaves' buzzer beater, Sooners' comeback win over TCU

Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) defeated TCU (16-15, 7-11 Big 12), 78-76, in dramatic fashion to cap off its final regular season game.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves scored a career-high 41 points and hit a game-winning jumper as the Sooners' rallied after being down as many as 20 points.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Reaves' heroics and the Sooners' win :
Congrats @LonKruger & @OU_MBBall on a huge road win!!! Year of the comeback! #OUDNA— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 8, 2020
No more Austin Reaves slander for the rest of the year Thank you— Miles Reynolds (@MilesReyRey2) March 8, 2020
UPDATE: OSU won in Austin today and OU came back from down 21. This author is a coward. Arrest. Him. https://t.co/SVRLVEMuUF— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 8, 2020
I’LL SEE YOU IN THE TOURNAMENT pic.twitter.com/dTUea64cel— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 8, 2020
Austin Reaves this morning: pic.twitter.com/OcR8VxKq90— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) March 8, 2020
Unbelievable!!!! Un-stinking-believable!!!!! Austin Reaves....I’ll let you Unhitch the Wagon tonight my man! #LetsDance @OU_MBBall— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) March 8, 2020
What a difference a few days make.On Tuesday, #Sooners lost with four-tenths of a second left versus Texas.On Saturday, OU wins with five-tenths of a second left at TCU.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 8, 2020
OU is the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tourney for the first time since Buddy Hield took the #Sooners to the Final Four.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 8, 2020
TCU was up 59-42 with 10:22 left in the game.The Horned Frogs then had a 98.4(!!!) percent chance to win up 70-57 with 4:22 left.And lost. Un. Real. pic.twitter.com/aD3UsGLgOh— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 8, 2020
.@OU_MBBall overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to win, the biggest halftime deficit overcome on the road in Big 12 history.Austin Reaves joins LSU's Ben Simmons as the only Div I players in the last 20 years to have 40+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists & 3+ blocks in a game.— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) March 8, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.