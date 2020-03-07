You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Twitter reacts to Austin Reaves' buzzer beater, Sooners' comeback win over TCU

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves runs the ball during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) defeated TCU (16-15, 7-11 Big 12), 78-76, in dramatic fashion to cap off its final regular season game.

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves scored a career-high 41 points and hit a game-winning jumper as the Sooners' rallied after being down as many as 20 points. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Reaves' heroics and the Sooners' win :

