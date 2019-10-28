OU men's basketball: Trae Young named NBA Player of the Week

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named an NBA Player of the Week for Week 1, the league announced Monday.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 1!@KarlTowns of the @Timberwolves (West)@TheTraeYoung of the @ATLHawks (East) pic.twitter.com/I4l8vABgMs— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2019
The former Sooner scored 77 points over the course of two games and led the Hawks to its first 2-0 start since 2015. The nine assists and seven rebounds he totaled in each of those games reportedly makes Young the first player in NBA history to tally at least 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in each of his team's first two games of the season.
Trae Young is the first player in NBA history to total at least 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in each of his team’s first two games of the season.— Hawks PR (@HawksPR) October 27, 2019
Young saved his most noteworthy shot of the week for last, as he drilled a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to extend the Hawks' lead to five over the Orlando Magic. When he toed the free-throw line just seconds later, MVP chants filled the air at State Farm Arena. If he were to maintain his stellar play and take home league MVP honors, he would be the youngest player in NBA history to do so.
