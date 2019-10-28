You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Trae Young named NBA Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trae Young

Former Sooner point guard Trae Young on the sideline before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named an NBA Player of the Week for Week 1, the league announced Monday.

The former Sooner scored 77 points over the course of two games and led the Hawks to its first 2-0 start since 2015. The nine assists and seven rebounds he totaled in each of those games reportedly makes Young the first player in NBA history to tally at least 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in each of his team's first two games of the season.

Young saved his most noteworthy shot of the week for last, as he drilled a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to extend the Hawks' lead to five over the Orlando Magic. When he toed the free-throw line just seconds later, MVP chants filled the air at State Farm Arena. If he were to maintain his stellar play and take home league MVP honors, he would be the youngest player in NBA history to do so.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments