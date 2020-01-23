You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Trae Young named NBA All-Star starter

  Updated
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Trae Young has been named one of five starters to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16.

In just his second season in the NBA, Young has been the lone bright spot on a Hawks team that currently ranks last in their conference and second-worst in the NBA. Despite this, Young has had an impressive season, averaging 29.2 points per game and 8.6 assists per game, which rank third and fourth in the league, respectively, this season.

Young will join fellow-Eastern all-stars Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam.

The teams will be decided by a draft that will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 on TNT with captains Antetokounmpo and Lebron James making the selections. 

