OU men's basketball: Trae Young named NBA All-Star starter

Trae Young has been named one of five starters to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16.
Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Trae Young of the @ATLHawks! Drafted as the 5th pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma, @TheTraeYoung is averaging 29.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 8.6 APG for the Hawks this season. pic.twitter.com/MX58b4CVyy— 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 24, 2020
In just his second season in the NBA, Young has been the lone bright spot on a Hawks team that currently ranks last in their conference and second-worst in the NBA. Despite this, Young has had an impressive season, averaging 29.2 points per game and 8.6 assists per game, which rank third and fourth in the league, respectively, this season.
Young will join fellow-Eastern all-stars Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam.
The teams will be decided by a draft that will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 on TNT with captains Antetokounmpo and Lebron James making the selections.
