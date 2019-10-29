You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Trae Young leaves game against Miami Heat with ankle injury

Trae Young

Former Sooner guard Trae Young dribbles down the court March 2.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Hawks guard Trae Young injured his right ankle early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat and had to be helped off the court and taken into the locker room.

Young entered Tuesday’s game averaging 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his first three games of the season. On Sunday, the league named Young an Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

