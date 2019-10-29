OU men's basketball: Trae Young leaves game against Miami Heat with ankle injury

Hawks guard Trae Young injured his right ankle early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat and had to be helped off the court and taken into the locker room.
Young entered Tuesday’s game averaging 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his first three games of the season. On Sunday, the league named Young an Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Trae Young hurts his ankle and helped off the court pic.twitter.com/yGqh3GgpJN— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 30, 2019
X-Rays were negative on Atlanta guard Trae Young’s right ankle, and there’s optimism that this isn’t a serious injury, league sources tell ESPN. Young will undergo an MRI soon.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2019
