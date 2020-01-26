You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Trae Young honors Kobe Bryant, wears No. 8 jersey against Washington Wizards

  • Updated
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young watches the game against Mississippi State at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan. 25.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma point guard and Norman-native Trae Young honored the late Kobe Bryant by donning a No. 8 jersey against the Washington Wizards. Bryant donned the No. 8 jersey for the Lakers from 1996-2006.

Bryant and his 13 year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan 25. Young also gave his condolences to Bryant on Twitter.

Young eventually switched back to his usual No. 11 jersey during the game. He wore the No. 8 for 33 seconds. 33 was the number Bryant wore in high school.

