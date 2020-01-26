OU men's basketball: Trae Young honors Kobe Bryant, wears No. 8 jersey against Washington Wizards

Former Oklahoma point guard and Norman-native Trae Young honored the late Kobe Bryant by donning a No. 8 jersey against the Washington Wizards. Bryant donned the No. 8 jersey for the Lakers from 1996-2006.
Trae Young takes off his warm-ups to reveal he will be wearing number 8 tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ig0EZXmIdK— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 26, 2020
Bryant and his 13 year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan 25. Young also gave his condolences to Bryant on Twitter.
All the LessonsAll the AdviceEvery word you ever told me...Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Young eventually switched back to his usual No. 11 jersey during the game. He wore the No. 8 for 33 seconds. 33 was the number Bryant wore in high school.
After 33 seconds of play, Young returns to his traditional number 11. pic.twitter.com/KXg1iPqvHY— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 26, 2020
