OU men's basketball: Trae Young drops career-high 50 points against Heat

In his first game back from the NBA All-Star Game, former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dropped a career-high 50 points in the Hawks' 129-124 win over the Miami Heat Thursday night.
😳 Ice Trae AGAIN! 😳35 PTS (6 3PM), 7 AST for the @ATLHawks PG early in the 4th. #TrueToAtlanta 📲💻: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/3oT0wBL31K— NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020
The bump.The bucket. The shimmy.🚨 47 PTS for Trae Young! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4lztbCCs6K— NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2020
In addition to his new career-high, Young finished the game with eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block. He also shot 53 percent from beyond the 3-point line, 48 percent from the field and was 18-of-19 from the charity stripe.
5️⃣0️⃣ points for TY. The kid is next level. #NBASooners | #OUDNA https://t.co/bbsJtTmBNx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 21, 2020
Some context on Trae Young's 50-point game:4th-youngest player to ever score 50 points in game (LeBron 3x, Devin Booker, Brandon Jennings)1st Hawks player with a 50-point game since 2001 (Shareef Abdur-Rahim) pic.twitter.com/Nin4ftS5HC— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 21, 2020
In just his second season at the professional level, the 21-year-old point guard is averaging 29 points and nine assists per game so far this season. He's also shooting 37 percent from 3.
