OU men's basketball: Trae Young drops career-high 50 points against Heat

Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In his first game back from the NBA All-Star Game, former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dropped a career-high 50 points in the Hawks' 129-124 win over the Miami Heat Thursday night.

In addition to his new career-high, Young finished the game with eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block. He also shot 53 percent from beyond the 3-point line, 48 percent from the field and was 18-of-19 from the charity stripe.

In just his second season at the professional level, the 21-year-old point guard is averaging 29 points and nine assists per game so far this season. He's also shooting 37 percent from 3.

