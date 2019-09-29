OU men's basketball: Trae Young, Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield among ESPN's top 60 NBA players for 2019-20 season

A trio of former Sooners rank in ESPN’s top 100 NBA player rankings.
With Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield at No. 59, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young at No. 28 and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin at No. 23, Oklahoma is just one of four schools to have at least three players in the top 60. This puts the Sooners on a short list that also includes Kentucky, Duke and UCLA.
As our #NBASooners report for training camp, ESPN ranked the top 💯 NBA players. Oklahoma is one of only 4️⃣ schools with 3️⃣ players in the top 60. That's #OUDNA.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 29, 2019
5️⃣9️⃣ @buddyhield
2️⃣8️⃣ @TheTraeYoung
2️⃣3️⃣ @blakegriffin23
🔗 https://t.co/yxbBU23Z4N pic.twitter.com/ocZp8LHtkv
All three players were top six selections in the NBA draft, however each of them took different paths to get to the league. Hield played four seasons in the crimson and cream and became the Big 12’s all-time leading scorer before becoming the sixth overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Young played just one year at Oklahoma but solidified himself as one of the nation’s best players, averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game. The 811 points he scored in Big 12 play broke the conference’s record for most points scored by a freshman.
Griffin blossomed in his sophomore season at OU, averaging 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds on the way to winning all six of the National Player of the Year awards.
