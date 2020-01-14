OU men’s basketball: Three takeaways from the Sooners’ 66-52 loss to No. 6 Kansas

Despite the return of "Top Daug," it looks like Oklahoma needed more help against the Big 12’s top dogs — the Sooners fell to No. 6 Kansas, 66-52, Tuesday night in Norman.
The Sooners trailed by a single point heading into halftime against the Jayhawks. Freshman guard De’Vion Harmon and senior forward Kristian Doolittle led the Sooners in scoring with 8 points apiece. Despite the close start, Kansas was able to silence OU in the second half thanks to a few miscues on the Sooners’ behalf.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas:
Poor shooting plagues Sooners
Oklahoma never found its stride shooting against the Jayhawks. The Sooners shot just 30 percent from the field and an abysmal 27 percent from deep.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves couldn’t buy a basket — he didn’t score from the field until under three minutes left in the second half. Overall, he was 1-9 shooting, 0-5 from deep, for 4 points. On the bright side, Harmon turned in one of his better performances in a Sooner uniform, shooting 45 percent from the field for 13 points.
He and Doolittle both led the Sooners in scoring at the game’s end.
Kansas dominates in the paint
The Jayhawks had no trouble scoring down low against the Sooners. Kansas accounted for 32 points in the paint, while OU accounted for just 10.
Center Udoka Azubuike led the charge for Kansas, scoring 16 points and bringing in a team-high 14 rebounds. Scoring-wise, Kansas was led by guard Isaiah Moss, who scored 20 points on 7-13 shooting against the Sooner defense.
Sooners’ big men come up short
As the Sooners continue their schedule against the Big 12, one thing is for certain — to account for their inclusion guard play, more help is needed from their bigs.
The Jayhawks outrebounded the Sooners, 46-32, and 11 of their boards came on the offensive side of the ball. Junior forward Brady Manek and Doolittle combined for 17 total rebounds, but both shot below 30 percent.
If the Sooners could patch up their big man play and finally find consistency in their guard play, games against opponents like Kansas could become winnable.
