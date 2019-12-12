OU men's basketball: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners vs Wichita State

Oklahoma (7-1) is set to play Wichita State (8-1) on Saturday following a nine-day break since its last game.
Saturday’s contest will be redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves’ first game back in INTRUST Bank Arena. The Kansas-native transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons with the Shockers, averaging 6.1 points per game.
Reaves and Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. Here's what they had to say.
'Just another game' for Reaves
Oklahoma’s second true road test of the season will be its toughest challenge yet. The game will be played away from the Shockers’ home arena at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State often uses the INTRUST Bank Arena for games they predict will have a higher attendance.
Both teams have had a solid start to their seasons and a win could help either team with seeding in the NCAA Tournament. But that’s not the only reason the Shockers are expecting a large crowd.
Reaves’ decision to transfer surprised many Wichita State fans, and although he felt like he left on good terms, Reaves isn’t sure what the reception will be.
“I’m sure there’ll be a mixture of both,” Reaves said, “I’ve already got a couple DMs on Instagram telling me good luck and stuff so I’m not thinking it’s gonna be all bad but I’m sure there’s gonna be some.”
Friends and family have been texting Reaves for some time now reminding him that his return to Wichita State was coming up. For this reason, the Kansas-native says it’s impossible to ignore what this game means but to him it’s just another game.
Kruger says he isn’t worried about how Reaves will handle the atmosphere.
“It’ll be a great environment, obviously he had the two good years there and folks appreciate that. But also he went to another school but Austin will handle that fine.”
ANTITRUST Bank Arena holds roughly 15,000 and nearly 5,000 more than the Shockers’ home arena.
Sooners ready to play after long break
The Sooners have been on over a week-long break following the conclusion of the Hall of Fame Classic. On top of the break, the Sooners have been taking finals, which makes scheduling practices more difficult.
“Anytime during finals week it’s a little bit different,” Kruger said, “You practice a little bit different, you’re moving around, to accommodate of course the finals schedule and have most of the guys at all the practices which is a good thing. But still it’s been a few days since we last played and we’ve got a very tough opponent at Wichita State. It’s a great crowd.”
The break came in the midst of a month-long road trip. The Sooners will play Wichita State and Creighton on the road before coming back to Norman for a matchup with UCF on Dec. 21.
Kruger says playing in tough environments early in the season will help them heading into conference play.
“The road experience, playing road teams, road games against a really good crowd here we go to Wichita State, go to Omaha another very good crowd and a good team, then come back home finally,” Kruger said, “Just that road experience, a tough crowd, a hostile crowd we’re going to have to bind together and compete like crazy.”
Wichita State's defense
The Shockers rank No. 28 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 60.2 points per game. The Sooners have been scoring 76.5 points per game and were only held to under 60 points in their lone loss to Stanford.
“(Wichita State is) really good, they play really hard,” Reaves said, “That’s what coach Marshall hangs his hat on is giving 110% from every player so I mean, they’re going to be ready to play and like I said it’s just another game.”
Kruger says they need to take care of the ball if they’re going to pull out the win. The Sooners rank No. 9 in the country in turnovers per game with 10.4.
“They’re a defensive team that’s very sound and very aggressive, very physical. We’ll have to make good cuts, pass the ball sharply, take care of the ball, not turn it over and try to get a really good shot each time down and then go to the offensive boards.”
The Sooners hold a 6-2 all-time series lead with the Shockers including their last two meetings. Oklahoma’s last win at Wichita State came in an upset win behind 29 points from Trae Young against the No. 3 Shockers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.