OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's loss to No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma was defeated by No. 1 Baylor, 65-54, on Tuesday which drops them to fifth place in the Big 12 standings.
The Bears came into the game as the first No. 1 team to visit Norman in 23 years. The win gives Baylor a 23-game win streak which sets a new conference record for consecutive wins.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss against Baylor.
Rebounding
The last time Oklahoma played Baylor this season, the Bears were able to secure 12 first half offensive rebounds which they turned into 11 second chance points. On Wednesday, the Sooners held Baylor to five offensive rebounds in the first half and 11 throughout the game.
The Sooners made the right adjustments coming out of the halftime and out-rebounded Baylor 18-16 and allowed just 10 second chance points. The Sooners scored eight points on eight offensive rebounds by the end of the game.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle recorded his eighth double-double this season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Shooting
Baylor’s defense prides itself in its perimeter defense which allows opposing teams to shoot 28 percent from deep this season. Oklahoma shot 23 percent from behind the arc including 1-9 from the 3-point line in the second half.
The Sooners’ leading scorer was Doolittle with 18 points on an inconsistent 5-14 from the field and 1-4 from deep. Junior forward Brady Manek was 1-6 on his 3-point attempts and finished with 10 points and three rebounds.
After going 1-2 for two points in the first half, redshirt junior Alondes Williams scored nine of his 11 points in the second half on 4-6 shooting in 18 minutes of action.
The Sooners also struggled to contain sophomore guard Jared Butler who scored 22 points on 8-20 shooting. Butler scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half.
Austin Reaves struggling in conference play
After an impressive start to the season in nonconference play, redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves has been struggling to find consistency on the offensive end lately. Reaves scored 12 points in his last game against Kansas on 4-14 shooting.
Reaves is averaging 14.2 points per game on 37% shooting this season. On Wednesday, Reaves scored just two points on 1-5 shooting and was 0-2 from the field. The Sooners needed another scoring option to compliment Doolittle but with Reaves and Manek having a rough night shooting the ball, the Sooners were never able to climb back into the game.
Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. in Stillwater on Saturday on ESPN2.
