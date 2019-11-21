OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 91-64 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Sooners defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, 91-64, on Thursday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
The Hawks led at the half due to red-hot three point shooting
The Sooners led by as much as 12 during the first half, but the Hawks stayed within striking distance and would take a 38-37 lead late in the half, in large part due to their red-hot shooting from beyond the arc. Back-to-back trifectas cut the 12-point deficit to six in the matter of seconds, and a few additional three-pointers thrusted the Hawks into the lead in the waning seconds of the first half. Maryland-Eastern Shore was 8-for-14 from deep in the first half and 14-for-32 on the game.
Doolittle was perfect from the floor
The Sooners’ lone senior was excellent once again on Thursday night, leading all scorers with 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 night from the floor. Doolittle also finished the night with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Sooners' success from the free-throw line continued
With the Sooners ahead 91-64 in the final seconds of the win, the Sooner crowd chanted one name into the air: “Read.” The chant came immediately after sophomore Read Streller knocked down a pair of free-throws from the line, topping off the Sooners’ impressive second half performance against the Hawks that happened in part due to the team’s success from the stripe. The Sooners were 23-for-27 from the line on Thursday, following a 16-for-20 performance against William & Mary.
Oklahoma will take on Stanford in Kansas City on Monday at 8:30 p.m CT
