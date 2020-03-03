OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 52-51 loss to Texas

Oklahoma fell to Texas on senior night, 52-51, on Tuesday night after a last-second 3-pointer from Texas junior guard Matt Coleman gave the Longhorns the late lead with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock.
The Sooners and Longhorns came into the game with a chance to take the No. 3 spot in the Big 12 standings if Texas Tech were to lose to No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. Texas entered the matchup riding a four-game winning streak with every game decided by double digits.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle was the Sooners’ lone senior this season and was honored before the game.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to Texas:
Shooting struggles
The Sooners came out of the gate slow against the Longhorns, shooting 30 percent from the field and 2-12 from behind the arc. Texas, meanwhile, was hitting 43 percent of its shots from the floor and 30 percent from deep.
The Sooners likely would’ve found themselves down more than 30-26 heading into the break if it hadn’t been for nine Longhorn turnovers in the half. Oklahoma was also outscored in the paint, 16-8.
Texas didn’t shoot a single free throw in the first half, while the Sooners converted on six of their eight attempts from the line.
Coming out of the break, the Sooners' shooting only got worse. Oklahoma made 25 percent of its shots from the field in the second half and was 0-8 from deep. The Longhorns also took a step back offensively coming out of halftime, shooting 24 percent from the floor and 26 percent from deep.
Outside of Doolittle and redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves, the Sooners made just four shots out of 28 attempts. Junior forward Brady Manek had a rough night scoring — he finished with 10 points on 2-12 shooting and was 0-5 from deep.
Rebounding
In addition to their shooting problems, the Sooners struggled to clear the glass in the first half. Texas out-rebounded Oklahoma 24-14 heading into the break and allowed the Sooners just two offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.
In the second half, the Sooners did a better job of boxing the Longhorns out and finished with a 26-17 rebounding advantage in the second half. Texas pulled down just four offensive rebounds in the second half but was able to turn those into eight second-chance points.
The two teams finished fairly close in the rebounding category, with Texas holding a 41-40 advantage.
Reaves and Doolittle
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves and Doolittle helped carry the load offensively in the first half for Oklahoma. The duo combined for 33 of the team's 51 points on 10-26 shooting.
On his senior night, Doolittle scored a game-high 20 points on 6-14 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
Reaves made his mark on the game on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. The Wichita State transfer scored 13 points on an efficient 4-8 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds to go along with two steals and a block.
Despite the tough shooting night for both teams, the Sooners would’ve really struggled if it weren’t for the contributions of Doolittle and Reaves.
The Sooners will try to bounce back from this loss when they take on TCU in Fort Worth at 5 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN2.
