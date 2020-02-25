OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 65-51 win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma picked up a much-needed, 65-51, win over Texas Tech on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
The win snaps Oklahoma's three-game losing streak and avenges a 69-61 loss to the Red Raiders in Lubbock. The Sooners came into the game with questions surrounding the health of senior forward Kristian Doolittle.
Here's three takeaways from the Sooners win over the Red Raiders:
Doolittle returning from injury
Tuesday’s contest was senior forward Kristian Doolittle’s first game after suffering a broken nose in the second half against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Edmond-native scored scored 19 points on 9-15 shooting from the field while being forced to wear a protective mask to prevent further injury.
Doolittle has been averaging 15.4 points per game this season which ranks No. 5 in the Big 12. The injury didn't seem to have an effect on Doolittle's aggressiveness on Tuesday as he was able to make an impact on both sides of the court.
Doolittle pulled down seven rebounds and added a block and three steals while holding Texas Tech senior forward TJ Holyfield to just five points on 2-7 shooting and one rebound.
First-half shooting
The Sooners started the game off on a 16-6 run over the first nine minutes of game time. Oklahoma’s scoring came from several different players.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves led the team with 11 points on 4-7 shooting and knocked down three 3-pointers. Junior forward Brady Manek scored seven points on 3-7 shooting and freshman forward Jalen Hill scored five points on 2-2 shooting in just seven minutes of action.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to 26% shooting in the first half and 1-6 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile the Sooners shot 48% from the field and 5-13 from deep.
Oklahoma struggled from deep coming out of the break, shooting 0-7 from behind the arc. Texas Tech was able to improve their shooting numbers in the second half but were unable to get consistent stops on their end of the court.
Big 3 have a big game
Oklahoma’s top scoring trio in Reaves, Manek and Doolittle have combined to score over 20-plus points in 17 games so far this season. Their combined average points per game makes them the highest scoring trio in the Big 12 with all three ranking in the top-11 in the conference.
While none of the Sooners’ big three were able to reach that mark on Tuesday, Oklahoma still benefitted from a balanced attack between the three. Reaves, Manek and Doolittle combined for 45 of the team's 65 total points against the Red Raiders on 50-percent shooting. The Sooners converted on just two 3-pointers outside of their top three scoring options and trio pulled down almost half of the team’s total rebounds.
Oklahoma’s bench was outscored 17-7 by Texas Tech with Hill and redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath being the only Sooners’ to score any points.
The Sooners will be hoping to build off this win on Saturday when they travel to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
