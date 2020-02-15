OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 87-70 loss at Kansas

Oklahoma was defeated by Kansas, 87-70, on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Sooners were hanging with the Jayhawks for the majority of the first half, but an 11-3 run late in half found Oklahoma trailing 41-32 at the break. The Sooners were never able to get within 10 points of Kansas for the remainder of the game and trailed by as many as 20 points with 14:59 remaining in the game.
The loss extends a 19 game losing streak for the Sooners in Lawrence with their last win coming in 1993.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas:
Turnovers
Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in the country among major-conference teams with 10.8 offensive turnovers per game. Against the Jayhawks, the Sooners turned the ball over eight times in the first half alone, which allowed Kansas to get on a run at the end of the first half.
Kansas junior guard Marcu Garrett was a major factor in the Sooners turnover woes. Garrett had four steals in the first half alone which prevented the Sooners from getting any looks at the basket.
The Jayhawks turned Oklahoma’s eight turnovers into nine points while the Sooners forced just three turnovers which they turned into two points.
Shooting
Oklahoma shot the ball well in the first half, converting on 40 percent of their attempts while holding the Jayhawks to 38 percent shooting from the field. As a team, the Sooners were 4-10 from the 3-point line in the first half but Kansas was able to stay in the game due to their shooting from deep.
Kansas was 6-11 from behind the arc heading into the break and followed up with 4-10 shooting in the second half. Oklahoma’s shooting from deep got worse in the second half, converting on 4-12 from behind the 3-point line.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle scored 23 points on 8-19 shooting and was 5-8 from deep. Doolittle also pulled down 12 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Oklahoma’s only other player in double figures was redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves, who scored 12 points on 4-10 shooting and was 0-2 from behind the arc.
Struggles in the paint
Oklahoma was out-rebounded 39-32 against the Jayhawks and allowed 11 offensive rebounds, leading to 11 second chance points. Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike gave the Sooners all they could handle down low, securing 15 rebounds including six offensive rebounds to go along with 13 points.
The Sooners were also outscored in the paint 20-12 in the second half which made it difficult to cut into Kansas’ lead.
