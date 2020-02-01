OU men’s basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma’s 82-69 win over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State, 82-69, on Saturday to earn its 18th Bedlam win over the last 20 meetings.
The Sooners needed a victory after falling to Kansas State earlier in the week while the Cowboys were coming off a loss at home to No. 3 Kansas.
Heres three takeaways for Oklahoma’s win in Bedlam:
Brady Manek's 3-point barrage
The Sooners have seen a drastic offensive improvement from junior forward Brady Manek over the past five games. Manek has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, including a career-high 31 points against TCU. He followed up with 21 in the next game against Mississippi State.
Against the Cowboys, Manek got the hot hand early and didn’t let up. The Harrah-native finished the first half with 22 points on 8-12 shooting, including 6-9 shooting from deep. Manek’s points made up for over half of the Sooners 43 first half points.
As a team the Sooners shot 34.7 percent from the field and 2-11 from behind the 3-point line in the first half without Manek’s contribution.
Manek came into the game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage with 47.5 percent and ranked second in 3-pointers made per game with 2.17. The 6-foot-9 forward has now scored in double figures in 18 of 21 games this season.
Defense
The Sooners were able to jump out to a big lead thanks to the 3-point shooting of Manek, but it was the defense that kept the Cowboys from mounting a comeback.
Oklahoma State has been far from an offensive juggernaut this season. The Cowboys are averaging 66.6 points per game this season, which ranks No. 292 in the NCAA.
Even still, Oklahoma State was held to below its season average in points, field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and assists. The Cowboys were held to 38.6% shooting from the field and 28.6% from behind the arc.
Oklahoma was able to keep the Cowboys from finding easy shots, especially off the offensive glass. The Sooners only gave up four second chance points in the game. In Oklahoma State’s most recent win over Texas A&M, the Cowboys recorded a season-high 22 assists on their 27 made baskets.
In Norman, Oklahoma State had the same number of assists as it did turnovers, seven. The Sooners also out-rebounded the Cowboys 29-24.
Transfers making an impact
Manek’s career-high wasn’t enough to beat the Cowboys by himself. Oklahoma primarily relied on solid performances from redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves and junior guard Alondes Williams.
Reaves scored 19 points on 6-11 shooting from the field and 2-6 from behind the 3-point line. The Wichita State-transfer scored 12 of those points in the second half and added seven rebounds and six assists.
With 12 points against the Cowboys, Williams has now scored in double figures in three-straight games. The JUCO-transfer was 5-7 from the field and 1-3 from deep in 23 minutes of action. Williams has been playing 16.5 minutes per game but has been seeing an increase in playing time as his production has improved.
The Sooners will take on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Lubbock. The game will be televised on ESPN2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.