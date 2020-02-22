OU men’s basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma’s 83-66 loss to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10 Big 12), 83-66, on Saturday in Stillwater.
Senior forward Cameron McGriff had 28 points for the Cowboys on the night.
With the loss, the Sooners fall to 0-3 in their last three outings and to 2-8 on the road. The loss also moves Oklahoma to 1-1 against the Cowboys this season, as the Sooners previously took down OSU, 82-69, on Feb. 1 in Norman.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Turnovers and foul trouble stifle Sooners hot start
Oklahoma found itself shooting 4-7 from 3 almost halfway through the first half, helping the Sooners mount a 21-11 with 10:49 remaining in the first. However, three-straight turnovers and a few and-ones from the Pokes allowed Oklahoma State to go on a 13-0 run — giving the Cowboys their first lead of the game.
OU never could find its shooting stroke in the first after that sequence. The Sooners entered halftime trailing 42-36 and shooting 5-15 from 3. The Sooners also had four turnovers and eight fouls at the half.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle and junior guard Austin Reaves led the Sooners in scoring before the second half with nine points each, yet the biggest takeaway from the first was junior forward Brady Manek’s slow start. He shot 1-5 from the field and was 0-3 from the 3-point line for two points in the first half.
Oklahoma struggles down low again
Oklahoma surrendered a total of 36 total points in the paint to the Pokes. OSU also had a 43-30 edge on the boards overall.
Though being out-rebounded is nothing new to the small-ball-playing Sooners, there’s not many teams who can overcome that much of a deficient on the glass, especially while shooting 27 percent from 3.
Doolittle finished the night with five rebounds, while Manek finished with six. Six different Oklahoma State players had four or more boards.
Tournament outlook
Oklahoma was widely projected as a ninth or tenth seed coming into Saturday’s game — now with the loss, where do the Sooners go from here?
The answer to that question still largely depends on how Oklahoma performs in its final four games of the season. A three-game losing streak is obviously not a good look for a team that was already on the bubble, but if Oklahoma can survive a trip to Morgantown and Fort Worth over the next two weeks, the Sooners can likely still dance in March.
Next up, the Sooners take on Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.
