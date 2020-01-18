OU men's basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma's 83-63 win over TCU

Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) defeated TCU (12-5, 3-2 Big 12), 83-63, on Saturday in Norman to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Sooners were looking for a good win after dropping back-to-back games to Iowa State and Kansas. Junior forward Brady Manek had one of his strongest shooting performances of the season, finishing with 31 points on 10-15 shooting from the field and a career-high seven made 3-pointers.
Manek's big day
Manek came into the game averaging 14.3 points per game but was able to score just 10 points on 4-16 shooting against Kansas. Against TCU, the Sooners relied heavily on Manek to carry most of the load offensively.
The Sooners had only one other player score in double figures — senior forward Kristian Doolittle. Oklahoma finished the game with a 3-point shooting percentage of 40.9. Without Manek’s contributions the Sooners converted on just 4-15 of their 3-point attempts.
Manek got on a roll early and never looked back. The Harrah native had 15 points on 5-9 shooting and was 3-4 from deep going into halftime. By that point, the Sooners had a comfortable 12-point lead they were able to build on in the second half.
Bouncing back from Kansas
The Sooners had a lot of problems finding the bottom of the net against the Jayhawks on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s 52 points in that game was their lowest offensive output of the season.
The Sooners were able to score just 10 points in the paint against Kansas, a stat they seemed determined to fix against the Horned Frogs. By the end of the first half, the Sooners already had 12 points in the paint and finished the game with a 28-22 advantage.
Oklahoma was also able to get to the free throw line a lot more, due in large part to the way they attacked the paint. Against the Jayhawks, the Sooners shot just nine free throws but converted on 14 of 17 against the Horned Frogs on Saturday.
Oklahoma also benefited from a solid shooting performance from behind the three-point line. As a team, the Sooners were 11-24 from deep after making 8-29 against the Jayhawks.
Defense stepping up
The Sooners were able to hold the Horned Frogs to 38 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent from behind the 3-point line. The Sooners’ defense was able to make TCU’s shooters uncomfortable and force them into taking bad shots.
The Horned Frogs came into the game averaging 36 percent from behind the arc but the Sooners’ defense gave them very little room to shoot.
The Sooners recorded five steals against the Horned Frogs and were able to turn those into 10 points on the other end. The Sooners out-rebounded TCU 34-32.
The Sooners' next game will be in Waco, Texas, against No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.