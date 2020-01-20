OU men’s basketball: 3 takeaways from Oklahoma’s 61-57 loss to No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) was bested by No. 1 Baylor (16-1, 6-0 Big 12), 61-57, Monday night in Waco, Texas. It’s the Sooners’ fourth road loss of the season and improves the Bears’ win streak to 15 consecutive games.
Fresh off an 83-63 win over TCU at home, Oklahoma came into Monday night’s matchup looking to upset the newly top-ranked Bears. A late second-half rally by the Sooners almost made an upset possible. However, a dominant performance on the boards by Baylor combined with Oklahoma's overall lack of offensive consistency resulted in the Sooners faltering on the road.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor:
OU's rebounding woes
At the end of the first half, Baylor had amassed 12 total offensive rebounds. At the same time, Oklahoma finished the game with 14 offensive boards. The Bears would end the game with 46-36 advantage on the boards, which included an 18-12 advantage on the offensive glass.
Junior forward Brady Manek tallied 10 rebounds on the night, while senior forward Kristian Doolittle had 11. Off the bench, freshman forward Victor Iwuakor and junior forward Kur Kuath combined for six rebounds for the Sooners.
Baylor's rebounding efforts were led by senior forward Freddie Gillespie, who brought in six offensive boards on his way to 15 total boards on the night. He finished the night with 12 points on 6-8 shooting.
Defensive battle
Both defenses were on full display Monday night as both offenses were held below a 36 percent shooting percentage. The Sooners' defense posted six blocks against the Bears, four of which came from Kuath. Oklahoma also forced 11 Baylor turnovers and had nine steals. Oklahoma held Baylor to a 23 percent shooting percentage from the 3-point line.
The Bears' defense held the Sooners to a 36 percent shooting percentage from deep, forcing five blocks, nine steals and eight total turnovers in the process. Baylor's leading scorer was junior guard MaCio Teague, who accounted for 16 points while shooting 30 percent from the field.
Manek provides another strong performance
Junior forward Brady Manek once again filled the "hero" role for the Sooners Monday night. He ended the night with 21 points on 7-13 of shooting. He also shot 50 percent from deep and brought in four steals for the Sooners.
Unfortunately for OU, it couldn't find many answers elsewhere. Junior guard Alondes Williams gave the Sooners seven points off the bench, but scored zero points in the second half. Doolittle was scoreless during the first half and finished the game with eight points on 4-14 shooting.
Junior guard Austin Reaves went 3-17 from the field and 2-11 from 3 for eight points. Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon was 1-4 from the field for four points.
Next up, Oklahoma takes on its final nonconference opponent of the regular season in Mississippi State, as a part of the Big 12/SEC challenge. The game is set for a 1 p.m. CT start on Jan. 25 in Oklahoma City.
