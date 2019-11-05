OU men's basketball: Student hits half court shot to win free tuition

During halftime of Oklahoma's season opener against Texas-San Antonio Tuesday night, a student made a half-court shot to win free tuition for a year.
Dude made a three pointer with no time left to get a half court shot for free tuition. Here’s the result:#Sooners pic.twitter.com/6cJaEqydVa— Tarik Masri (@TarikM_Official) November 6, 2019
In order to get a chance to take the shot, the student needed to make a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer in 30 seconds. He made the final shot as the buzzer sounded and then proceeded to make the half-court shot.
The Sooners are currently up 57-43 with over a half to play in regulation.
