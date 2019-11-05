You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Student hits half court shot to win free tuition

  • Updated
Lon Kruger

OU coach Lon Kruger draws up a play in the game against Texas Feb. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

During halftime of Oklahoma's season opener against Texas-San Antonio Tuesday night, a student made a half-court shot to win free tuition for a year.

In order to get a chance to take the shot, the student needed to make a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer in 30 seconds. He made the final shot as the buzzer sounded and then proceeded to make the half-court shot.

The Sooners are currently up 57-43 with over a half to play in regulation.

 

