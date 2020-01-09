OU men's basketball: Sooners vs Jayhawks time, T.V. channel announced

Oklahoma (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) will face No. 3 Kansas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in the Lloyd Noble Center.
📺 info has been finalized for Tuesday's game against No. 3 Kansas. The matchup will air on ESPN with @BoogSciambi and @JayBilas calling the action.Of course, the best way to experience the game and @OU_TopDaug's return is in person.🎟 https://t.co/dKlGllERdy pic.twitter.com/GCT7WJP6vm— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 9, 2020
The game will feature the return of fan-favorite mascot Top Daug, after a 16-year retirement. The Sooners are on a four-game winning streak, including starting 2-0 in conference play with wins over Kansas State and Texas.
After losing in Lawrence, Oklahoma defeated No. 13 Kansas 81-68 at home in 2019, officially ending the Jayhawks run of 14-straight regular season Big 12 titles.
The game will be broadcasted by Jon Sciambi and Jay Bilas. Before that the Sooners will face Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.