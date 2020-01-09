You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners vs Jayhawks time, T.V. channel announced

OU celebrates

OU celebrates after scoring during the game against Kansas State Jan. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) will face No. 3 Kansas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN in the Lloyd Noble Center.

The game will feature the return of fan-favorite mascot Top Daug, after a 16-year retirement. The Sooners are on a four-game winning streak, including starting 2-0 in conference play with wins over Kansas State and Texas.

After losing in Lawrence, Oklahoma defeated No. 13 Kansas 81-68 at home in 2019, officially ending the Jayhawks run of 14-straight regular season Big 12 titles. 

The game will be broadcasted by Jon Sciambi and Jay Bilas. Before that the Sooners will face Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.

