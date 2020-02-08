OU men’s basketball: Sooners upset No. 13 West Virginia, 69-59, improve to 10-1 at home

Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) upset No. 13 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) , 69-59, in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners’ offense was led by both senior forward Kristian Doolittle and junior forward Brady Manek early on. It wasn’t until 6:30 remained in the first that a Sooner other than those two scored. Doolitte would go on to lead OU in scoring at the half with 14 points, he was 2-3 from behind the arc. Team wise, the Sooners were shot 42 percent from the field in the first and were 5-11 from deep.
Though Doolittle was starting to find his shot heading into half, the Mountaineers were able to keep the game in hand by having a strong presence on the boards and by causing uncharacteristic OU mistakes — they had 11 second-chance points and forced eight Sooner turnovers before entering halftime trailing 31-24.
However, the Sooners were able to overcome their early miscues thanks to an offensive explosion in half two led by Doolittle. Oklahoma finished the game shooting 45 from the field and were 7-15 from deep, the Sooners also had 42 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and five blocks on the night. WVU finished shooting 32 percent overall and had 41 rebounds, eight assists, 11 steals and one block.
Doolittle would finish the game with 27 points on 9-15 shooting. Manek scored 11 points while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves finished with six points and made 4-of-5 free throws for the Sooners.
Next up, the Sooners host Iowa State at 8 p.m. CT on Feb. 12 in Norman.
