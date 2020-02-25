You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s basketball: Sooners upset No. 22 Texas Tech, 65-51, snap three-game losing streak

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle looks surprised during the game against Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) upset No. 22 Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6 Big 12), 65-51, on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

The win ends a three-game losing streak for the Sooners.

The Sooners shot 13-31 from the field in the first half and were 31 percent from 3. They entered halftime leading the Red Raiders 32-22.

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves was in full command of the OU offense to begin the game, he finished the first half with 11 points and three assists — both being team highs. The Sooners’ defense recorded five blocks in the first. 

Texas Tech shot 9-33 from the field in half one and was 25 percent from 3. 

The second half saw more back-and-forth action from both teams as Texas Tech tried to cut into the Sooners’ lead. Yet, because of Oklahoma’s 43-29 advantage on the boards and 10-2 edge in blocks, the Red Raiders never could.

Oklahoma finished the game shooting 27-58 from the field and 21 percent from deep. Texas Tech finished shooting 21-63 and 33 percent from 3.

Reaves ended the game with 11 points and three assists, he was 3-6 from 3.  Senior forward Kristian Doolittle finished with 19 points on 9-15 shooting. Junior forward Brady Manek scored 15 points while shooting 7-15 overall.

The Sooners return to action against West Virginia at 3 p.m. on Feb. 29 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

