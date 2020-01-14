You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s basketball: Sooners trail No. 6 Kansas, 28-27, at halftime

De’Vion Harmon

Freshman guard De’Vion Harmon during the game against Kansas on Jan. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

With one half remaining in Oklahoma’s matchup with No. 6 Kansas, the Sooners are behind the Jayhawks, 28-27.

OU has shot 28 percent from the field in the first half, including 38 percent from deep. The Sooner defense has forced five KU turnovers so far.

Junior forward Brady Manek has five points on 2-8 shooting with five rebounds. Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon is shooting 3-7 from the field for eight points. The Sooners’ lone senior, forward Kristian Doolittle, has scored 8 points on 3-11 shooting.

Kansas is shooting 38 percent from deep and 22 percent from the field. The Jayhawks also tallied 27 rebounds through one half of play. Defensively, they have forced three turnovers.

Oklahoma and Kansas resume play shortly on ESPN.

