OU men’s basketball: Sooners trail No. 6 Kansas, 28-27, at halftime

With one half remaining in Oklahoma’s matchup with No. 6 Kansas, the Sooners are behind the Jayhawks, 28-27.
OU has shot 28 percent from the field in the first half, including 38 percent from deep. The Sooner defense has forced five KU turnovers so far.
Junior forward Brady Manek has five points on 2-8 shooting with five rebounds. Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon is shooting 3-7 from the field for eight points. The Sooners’ lone senior, forward Kristian Doolittle, has scored 8 points on 3-11 shooting.
Kansas is shooting 38 percent from deep and 22 percent from the field. The Jayhawks also tallied 27 rebounds through one half of play. Defensively, they have forced three turnovers.
Oklahoma and Kansas resume play shortly on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.