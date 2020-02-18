You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s basketball: Sooners trail No. 1 Baylor, 30-24, at halftime

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek shoots the ball during the game against West Virginia Feb. 8, 2020

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

With one half remaining in Oklahoma’s matchup with No. 1 Baylor, the Sooners are trailing the Bears, 30-24.

OU has shot 34 percent from the field in the first half, including 36 percent from deep. The Sooner defense has forced five Baylor turnovers so far. They trailed by as much 13 in half one.

Junior forward Brady Manek has nine points on 2-5 shooting with one rebound. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle has scored three points on 1-5 shooting. 

Baylor is shooting 21 percent from deep and 42 percent from the field. The Bears also tallied 21 rebounds through one half of play. Defensively, they have forced five turnovers.

Oklahoma and Baylor resume play shortly on ESPN 2. 

