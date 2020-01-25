OU men’s basketball: Sooners top Mississippi State, 63-62, in Big 12/SEC Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (13-6, 3-3 Big 12) defeated Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3 SEC), 63-62, on Saturday in Oklahoma City as a part of the Big 12/SEC challenge.
From the start, the Bulldogs found themselves in early foul trouble. Starting sophomore forward Reggie Perry committed three turnovers in the first eight minutes of play for MSU, which included one technical. Mississippi State would finish the half shooting 33 percent from the field and 29 percent from the 3-point line.
For the Sooners, their biggest issue in the first half was shooting from deep. They were only 3-11 from beyond the arc. Overall, the Sooners were 47 percent from the field.
Junior forward Brady Manek led OU with 11 points at the half. Oklahoma found itself up by as much as 15 points in the first half, but a late surge from the Bulldogs cut the Sooners’ advantage to 38-30 heading into the second half.
The beginning of the second half saw Mississippi State's surge continue as they opened with an 8-0 run. The Sooners then responded with five-straight points from junior guard Alondes Williams and a monster slam from junior Kur Kuath, temporally reigniting OU's offense.
The Bulldogs wouldn't go away however, they took their first lead of the night, 58-57, nearly ten minutes later with 4:06 left to play. Their lead was short lived, however, as Oklahoma closed the game with 6-4 run to win 63-62.
Oklahoma ended the night shooting 39 percent and 30 percent from the 3-point line. The Sooners also finished with 14 assists, 33 rebounds, five steals and seven turnovers. They forced 11 total Bulldog turnovers on the day. Mississippi State finished shooting 38 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep.
Manek would finish the game with 18 points on 54 percent shooting, and tallied six rebounds for the Sooners. Williams finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting. Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves shot 3-14 from the field, including 0-4 from deep, for nine points. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle finished with eight total points. Doolittle needs just eight more to amass 1,000 career points.
Next up, Oklahoma returns to conference play to face Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 29 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.