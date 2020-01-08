OU men’s basketball: Sooners top Longhorns, 72-62, remain perfect in conference play

Oklahoma (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Texas (10-4, 0-2 Big 12), 72-62, Wednesday night in Austin. The win marks the first Sooner victory in Austin since 2015.
OU trailed by as much as nine before heading into halftime with a 34-33 lead. The Sooners shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, yet only converted on four of their 10 free throws attempts. The Longhorns out-rebounded Oklahoma 21-17 in half one while shooting 5-13 from deep.
The second half saw five early lead changes before Oklahoma built an 11 point advantage with under four minutes remaining in the game. Oklahoma's defense held Texas to a 37.5 shooting percentage.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle put together a strong performance, shooting 8-16 from the field and 2-2 from three for 22 points, which led the Sooners in scoring. He also led the Sooners in rebounds with eight on the night.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Reeves scored 10 points on 4-6 shooting while junior forward Brady Manek shot 2-8 from the field for eight points. As a team, Oklahoma shot 6-15 from deep.
Next up, Oklahoma hosts No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 in Norman.
