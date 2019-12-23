OU men's basketball: Sooners to participate in 2020 Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic

Oklahoma will be traveling to Hawaii for Christmas in 2020 as one of eight teams selected to play in the 2020 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
Christmas in Hawaii!The #Sooners are one of eight teams who will play in the 2020 Diamond Head Classic next December. https://t.co/DOhCzDlrRR pic.twitter.com/D7e6iksAjb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 22, 2019
The Sooners will join Arizona State, Hawaii, Saint Mary's, San Diego State, Seattle, Temple and Western Michigan at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 23-25.
The tournament will be double elimination with the final two undefeated teams meeting in the finals.
Oklahoma last participated in the Diamond Head Classic in 2015, earning first place. The Sooners defeated Washington State, Hawaii and Harvard in 2015 behind then-senior guard Buddy Hield.
Oklahoma takes on UTRGV on Dec. 30 in Norman at 6 pm CT.
