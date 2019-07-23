OU men's basketball: Sooners to host Mississippi State in annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, per report

Oklahoma will host Mississippi State in the 2019 Big 12/SEC Challenge, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The date has yet to be revealed.
Sources: Matchups for next season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge are set.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 23, 2019
Kentucky at Texas Tech
Tennessee at Kansas
Baylor at Florida
Mississippi St at Oklahoma
Missouri at West Virginia
Oklahoma St at Texas A&M
LSU at Texas
Iowa St at Auburn
Kansas St at Alabama
TCU at Arkansas
Oklahoma beat Vanderbilt 86-55 in the 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Going into the seventh annual challenge, Big 12 schools are up 35-25 on the all-time record.
Additional revealed schedule details:
Season opener against UTSA on Nov. 5.
Minnesota on Nov. 9 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Oregon State on Nov. 12 in Portland, Oregon
Stanford on Nov. 25 in Kansas City at the Sprint Center
Wichita State on Dec. 14 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
