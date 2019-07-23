You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners to host Mississippi State in annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, per report

Miles Reynolds (copy)

Graduate guard Miles Reynolds waits for the play in the game against Kansas March 5.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma will host Mississippi State in the 2019 Big 12/SEC Challenge, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The date has yet to be revealed.

Oklahoma beat Vanderbilt 86-55 in the 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Going into the seventh annual challenge, Big 12 schools are up 35-25 on the all-time record.

Additional revealed schedule details:

Season opener against UTSA on Nov. 5.

Minnesota on Nov. 9 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Oregon State on Nov. 12 in Portland, Oregon

Stanford on Nov. 25 in Kansas City at the Sprint Center

Wichita State on Dec. 14 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

