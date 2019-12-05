You are the owner of this article.
OU men's basketball: Sooners survive North Texas with 82-80 road win

Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle dunks the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

In a game of runs and covering surges, the Sooners did just enough to beat North Texas, 82-80, on the road.

When Kristian Doolittle pulled up from deep and swished home a 3-pointer to give the Sooners an 81-78 read with 13 seconds remaining, it marked OU's largest lead of the game. They fended off deficits between five and 10 points the entire game, hanging around just long enough and striking when necessary to take the lead when it mattered most.

The Sooners entered half time down by five and would see their deficit increase to 10 points with just over 12 minutes remaining. From there, Kristian Doolittle began to heat up. OU's lone senior scored 18 points in the second half alone to cap off a 28 point night, where he was 11-15 from the floor and a perfect 3-3 from deep.

Now 7-1, the Sooners are set to venture out to Wichita, Kansas, for a date with the Wichita State Shockers.

