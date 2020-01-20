OU men's basketball: Sooners suffer loss to No. 1 Baylor, 61-57, fall short of comeback

Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) fell to No. 1 Baylor, 61-57, on Monday for its third loss in the last four games.
The Sooners hung with the Bears for the majority of the game despite trailing for all but 26 seconds of game time. The Sooners cut Baylor’s lead to just two points, 59-57, with 40 seconds left to play in the game, and a stop on defense gave them a chance to tie or take the lead. Redshirt junior Austin Reaves’ 3-point attempt rattled off the rim, ending the Sooners’ upset bid.
Oklahoma entered halftime trailing 33-23 due in large part to their inability to grab defensive rebounds. The Bears had 11 second chance points off of 12 offensive rebounds before halftime.
Oklahoma played good defense against the Bears, holding them to just 33 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc.
The Sooners shot 33 percent from the floor and 38 percent from the 3-point line. Junior forward Brady Manek followed up a career-high 31 points on Saturday against TCU with 18 points on 6-12 shooting including 3-7 from behind the arc, 10 rebounds and four steals in Waco, Texas.
Baylor out-rebounded Oklahoma, 40-27, and allowed the Sooners to shoot just eight free throws. Reaves had a difficult night shooting the ball, scoring just five points on 2-14 shooting and 1-8 from behind the arc.
Oklahoma will look to bounce back from a tough road loss when it takes on Mississippi State at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.