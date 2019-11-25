You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU men's basketball: Sooners suffer first loss of season against Stanford, 73-54

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves dribbles the ball during the game against William & Mary Tribe Nov. 18.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-1) lost to Stanford (7-1), 73-54, in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday.

The Sooners’ first loss of the season came during a rough shooting performance in which Oklahoma shot 29 percent from the field. The Cardinal made 41 percent of their attempts from the field while shooting 45 percent from the 3-point line.

Oklahoma junior guard Austin Reaves led the team in scoring with 11 on 3-7 shooting and making two of his four attempts from deep. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had just four points and five rebounds on 2-6 shooting.

Stanford started the game the game on a 17-0 run and the Sooners entered the half trailing 37-24. The Sooners were able to put together a run to start the second half, taking their first lead of the game with 19:27 left in the second half.

Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-17 shooting from the field, adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Sooners were out-rebounded 46-31, and allowed 13 second-chance points from the Cardinal while being held scoreless in that category.

The loss puts the Sooners in a matchup with Missouri in the consolation game at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments