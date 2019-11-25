OU men's basketball: Sooners suffer first loss of season against Stanford, 73-54

Oklahoma (5-1) lost to Stanford (7-1), 73-54, in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday.
The Sooners’ first loss of the season came during a rough shooting performance in which Oklahoma shot 29 percent from the field. The Cardinal made 41 percent of their attempts from the field while shooting 45 percent from the 3-point line.
Oklahoma junior guard Austin Reaves led the team in scoring with 11 on 3-7 shooting and making two of his four attempts from deep. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had just four points and five rebounds on 2-6 shooting.
Stanford started the game the game on a 17-0 run and the Sooners entered the half trailing 37-24. The Sooners were able to put together a run to start the second half, taking their first lead of the game with 19:27 left in the second half.
Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-17 shooting from the field, adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Sooners were out-rebounded 46-31, and allowed 13 second-chance points from the Cardinal while being held scoreless in that category.
The loss puts the Sooners in a matchup with Missouri in the consolation game at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
