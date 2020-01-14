OU men's basketball: Sooners struggle to find points in the paint in 66-52 loss to Kansas

Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) was defeated by No. 6 Kansas at home, 66-52, on Tuesday night in the team's first home loss of the season.
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle had a difficult task matching up with Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike, who averaged 12.6 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game going into Tuesday night. The Sooners had no answers for Azubuike, who finished the game with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.
Azubuike gave Doolittle and the rest of the Sooners’ bigs very little open space down low. The Sooners were outscored 32-10 in the paint.
“You know he’s 7-foot so that’s a challenge for anybody," Doolittle said. "He’s able to contest a lot of shots, and they just didn’t go in.”
The two-time Big 12 Player of the Week was visibly frustrated after his first three shots from the field rimmed out. When asked how difficult it was to come back from the rough start, Doolittle could only respond with, “It was very difficult.”
The Sooners’ shooting percentage from the free-throw line is the highest in the Big 12 at 76.9 percent, but they were limited to nine free throws and just two in the second half.
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger said his team would've benefited from attacking the rim more to draw more fouls.
“Well, it would’ve helped if we’d gotten to the free-throw line a little bit. We didn’t nearly as much tonight,” Kruger said. “But, again, they have great rim protection and they do a good job of contesting shots in there, and you’ve always got to try to stay aggressive and getting downhill and attacking and putting pressure on the defense.”
Oklahoma found success on the defensive side of the ball throughout the game, but the team struggled to find a consistent rhythm on the offensive end. The Sooners were able to force 11 Kansas turnovers, but they were only able to turn them into 3 points.
Doolittle said he’s happy with the way the defense handled Kansas’ scorers, but that they needed more shots to go in if they were going to pull out the upset.
“Defense doesn’t have anything to do with offense,” Doolittle said. “I felt like I did a pretty good job on him when I was matched up on him. I had a few tough calls there at the end that forced me to switch off, but defense doesn’t affect offense at all. Just some of the shots I took didn’t go in.”
The Sooners are walking away from the home loss against Kansas feeling like they missed an opportunity. 10,486 fans came to watch the Sooners against Kansas, due in large part to the return of fan-favorite mascot Top Daug.
The Sooners were given even more hope that they could pull out the upset when it was announced that Kansas’ leading scorer, sophomore Devon Dotson, would miss the game with a hip injury.
In his absence, senior guard Isaiah Moss scored a game-high 20 points and four rebounds.
“The crowd was great. Of course Dotson’s a terrific player, and to not have him certainly changes their rotation if nothing else,” Kruger said. “I thought Moss stepped in and made a ton of shots, and I thought Garrett did a great job of running things for them in Dotson’s absence, but ... they’ve got a player down and we’re at home, so we’d have liked to have the opportunity.”
The Sooners will hope to end their two-game losing streak on Saturday, Jan. 18, when the team travels to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
