OU men's basketball: Sooners role players struggle in loss to No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma lost just their second home game of the season on Tuesday against No. 1 Baylor, 65-54.
The Sooners have been successful at home due to the variety of weapons they have on the offensive end. Against the Bears, Oklahoma had eight points coming off the bench with five of those coming from freshman guard De'Vion Harmon who was replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt junior Alondes Williams.
The majority of Oklahoma's points came from senior forward Kristian Doolittle who scored 18 points on 35 percent shooting from the floor. The Bears' defense was able to keep Doolittle from finding a consistent rhythm by denying him the ball and getting him off his normal shooting spots.
"It was pretty difficult," Doolittle said, "They were switching five the majority of the night, denying me the opportunity to get the ball anywhere near the goal. That was their game plan going in, also the double team as well, so they just forced a lot of tough shots tonight,"
The Sooners, who trailed the entire second half, needed another scorer to step up and take some of the load off Doolittle. Redshirt junior Austin Reaves had his worst shooting performance as a Sooner on Tuesday, scoring two points on 1-5 shooting and was 0-2 from deep.
Junior forward Brady Manek has been impressive so far this season, averaging 15.6 points per game which ranks No. 5 in the conference. However, against one of the nation's top defenses Manek scored 10 points on 4-11 shooting and 1-6 from behind the 3-point line.
"They play with great awareness," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "They know that Brady's catch and shoot is a priority to him and they're kind of there on the catch and don't give them much space."
The Sooners were just 1-9 shooting from the 3-point line in the second half while the Bears converted on 5-11 attempts from deep. Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler took over the game in the second half scoring 14 of his 22 points after the break on 8-20 shooting for the day.
"They're very good, they're five guys that are very much together, very connective defensively," Kruger said.
The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses against two teams ranked in the top-3 nationally. Oklahoma will continue it's most difficult stretch of the season on Saturday in Bedlam.
"We're still not out of it," Doolittle said, "We're 6-7 but the league is going so crazy that every game was important. You can't overlook any game."
With the Sooners fighting for tournament seeding both in their conference and in the NCAA Tournament, the team will need to put this loss behind them when it heads to a hostile crowd in Stillwater.
"I feel like we do a pretty good job of moving on," Doolittle said, "Whether from a win or a loss. We've just got to try to take the positive things from each game and implement those on our next game."
Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma on ESPN2.
