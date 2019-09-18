OU men's basketball: Sooners release full 2019-20 schedule

The Sooners’ full 2019-20 schedule, which includes exact dates for all non-conference and conference games, was announced by head coach Lon Kruger and athletic director Joe Castiglione on Wednesday.
Mark your 📆.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 18, 2019
The 2019-20 schedule is here!https://t.co/lrps94SI2q | #YouBelongHere pic.twitter.com/PD1t48gLVG
It is confirmed that the Sooners will open their 12-game non-conference schedule at home on Nov. 5 against UTSA and open conference play against Kansas State at home on Jan. 4.
The bedlam series resumes on Feb. 1 with a date between the Cowboys and Sooners in Norman. The two will play in Stillwater on Feb. 20.
Coming off a 20-14 season that ended with a loss to Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners are set to pair the nation’s 25th best recruiting class, per 247Sports, with returning starters Brady Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Jamal Bieniemy.
